Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $232,000 Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

CTVA opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.