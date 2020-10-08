Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DWM Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $52.36 on Thursday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $57.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.