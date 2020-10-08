First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Lowered by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 651,392 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,697,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 88,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,120,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 129,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $35.34 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72.

