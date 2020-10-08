Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

