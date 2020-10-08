Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 25,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

