iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $190.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $199.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

