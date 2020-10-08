Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.46.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

