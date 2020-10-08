Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,900 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $13,087,000.

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

