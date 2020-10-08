Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,800,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

