South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in South State by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in South State by 6.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in South State by 113.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in South State by 53.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in South State by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of South State stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

