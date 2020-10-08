Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3,238.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09.

