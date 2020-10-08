Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,286,000 after buying an additional 2,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 1,360,693 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

