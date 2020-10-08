Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$217.00 to C$300.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cargojet traded as high as C$200.00 and last traded at C$199.00, with a volume of 8540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$195.71.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -77.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$183.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$148.20.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. Analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.0730343 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

