Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 4,991 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

