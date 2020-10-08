First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,117 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,172,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,389,000 after buying an additional 280,400 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,086 shares of company stock valued at $19,231,727. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.