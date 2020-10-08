First Hawaiian Bank Has $794,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $168.47 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average is $130.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.82.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

