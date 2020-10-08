Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,656 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 454,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 869.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

