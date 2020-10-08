Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $58.36 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

