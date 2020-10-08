First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.40 on Thursday. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,104 shares of company stock worth $5,686,970 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

