First Hawaiian Bank Has $834,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $348.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $409.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.76.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

