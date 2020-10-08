Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $259.98 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 738,249 shares of company stock valued at $163,613,631. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

