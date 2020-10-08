Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

