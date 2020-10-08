First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after buying an additional 64,039 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,153,000 after buying an additional 189,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 901,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,615,000 after buying an additional 339,411 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,672. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $183.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.69.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.48.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

