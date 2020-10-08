Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after buying an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,544,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,981,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $315.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.20. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $324.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

