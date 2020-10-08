Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

