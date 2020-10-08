Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.51. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.