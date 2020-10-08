First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,240 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ryder System by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ryder System by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

