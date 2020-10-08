First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

