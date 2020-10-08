Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $625,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $320.30 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.44 and a 200 day moving average of $271.95.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

