First Hawaiian Bank Sells 366 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in FMC by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in FMC by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in FMC by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research began coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of FMC opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $113.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

