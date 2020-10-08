First Hawaiian Bank Buys 7,397 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. UBS Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.97.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.