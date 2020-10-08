Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $144.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.