First Hawaiian Bank Sells 12,547 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

