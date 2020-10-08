First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 41,333 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,333 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $126,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,865,933 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 653,040 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

FCX opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

