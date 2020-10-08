First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.59.

NYSE:GPN opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.46. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.