FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 69,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,411,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. 140166 cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

NYSE:FLT opened at $240.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.36. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

