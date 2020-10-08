NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Decreased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

NXPI stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,908.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

