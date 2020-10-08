Fulton Bank N. A. Increases Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 174.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

CLX opened at $215.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.90. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

