Fulton Bank N. A. Has $624,000 Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 904.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,952,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,679,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.66. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.