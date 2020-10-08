Fulton Bank N. A. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,970,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

