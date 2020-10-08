Fulton Bank N. A. Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 64.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,720,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 796.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $1,289,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.70.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $176.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

