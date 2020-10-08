Fulton Bank N. A. Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4,500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $807,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 29.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lifted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.08.

Accenture stock opened at $223.45 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

