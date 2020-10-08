Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

