Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,889,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11,937.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,211,000 after acquiring an additional 173,696 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $691.80 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $688.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.74.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

