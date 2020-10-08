Fulton Bank N. A. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $230.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $232.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.