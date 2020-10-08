Fulton Bank N. A. Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

MS opened at $48.71 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

