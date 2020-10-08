Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 111 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.83.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $558.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.31 and its 200-day moving average is $386.54. The stock has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

