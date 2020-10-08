Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.