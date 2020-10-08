Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,890,000 after buying an additional 123,481 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,188,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

