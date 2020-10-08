JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.83% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,698 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,061,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 176,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 639.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 135,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.01 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84.

